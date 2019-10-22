Parrot is announcing its new Enterprise Loan Program

The program allows enterprises to test Parrot’s professional ANAFI platform within a working environment for six weeks. Professional partners will receive a complete set of hardware (drone, controller, batteries) and software (piloting app, SDK documentation, third-party apps, and services)– providing them the opportunity to discover how Parrot’s professional drones can be integrated into their businesses. At the conclusion of the program, Parrot is looking to receive feedback from its program partners on how ANAFI professional drones perform in real use-case scenarios.

Parrot launches professional drone loan program to strengthen solutions for enterprise partners

Parrot is creating innovative business solutions for professional partners through its high-performance ANAFI drones. Feedback and data collected from program partners will help inform the research and development for future enterprise drone solutions.

Parrot, the leading European drone group, is launching an enterprise loan program that will give professionals a chance to put its ANAFI drone platform to work through its Enterprise Loan Program (ELP).

The company developed the program to allow enterprises to test its professional ANAFI platform within a working environment for six weeks. Program partners will receive a complete set of hardware (drone, controller, batteries) and software (piloting app, SDK documentation, third-party apps and services)– providing them the opportunity to discover the full capabilities of the ANAFI platform and how it can be integrated into their businesses.

Parrot is looking to receive feedback from its program partners on how ANAFI professional drones perform in real use-case scenarios.

“We are incredibly excited to work more closely with our program partners as we continue to enhance our business solutions using the ANAFI platform,” said Chris Roberts, chief sales and marketing officer. “Drones for enterprise are advancing the possibilities for businesses across the globe and we are proud to be a part of that movement. We are confident this program will drive higher efficiency and safety for our partners while simultaneously helping Parrot to deliver a greater user experience to its customers. Since its inception, Parrot has served as an integral driver within the professional drone sector. As the industries of its business partners continue to evolve, Parrot aims to create solutions with its professional drones that extend beyond user’s needs of today to solve for the business challenges of tomorrow.”

ANAFI Professional Solutions

Parrot’s professional ANAFI drones are designed to be compact and easy-to-use for a variety of industries including construction, inspection, security and emergency services.

Parrot offers a variety of professional solutions through its ANAFI platform including:

ANAFI Thermal: The ANAFI Thermal uses the lightweight, simple-to-use, and highly advanced ANAFI drone platform, which has evolved for professional usage. In addition to its built-in 4K HDR camera, ANAFI Thermal integrates a FLIR® thermal sensor—allowing working professionals to safely and easily capture thermal and visual readings for faster response-times, along with higher precision and efficiency. This drone adapts to the needs of building industry professionals (roofers, insulation and thermal inspection specialists), major public works and construction groups, installers of solar panels, energy suppliers and transporters, civil security services and rescue service professionals. With 78 minutes of cumulative flight time (three batteries lasting 26 min each per charge). Each package includes Drone + Dual sensor capabilities (Thermal and RGB) and pairs with the FreeFlight 6 app for control and analysis.

ANAFI Work: The ANAFI Work is an ultra-compact tool for professionals, helping them gain new vantage points to make informed decisions using the drone’s aerial insights. Each drone is equipped with an innovative imaging system, a 4K/21MP camera with a 180° vertical orientation, allowing professionals to easily capture images of areas that would typically be deemed to be “inaccessible.” The ANAFI Work also allows professionals to easily create 3D models of buildings using a one-year trial to the Pix4D model program. The drone operates for 1 hour and 40 minutes with its 4 USB-C smart batteries. Each package includes one ANAFI work drone, 1 parrot Skycontroller, 1 compact shoulder bag, 4 batteries, 1 multi-port USB charger, propellers, a 16 GB SD card, USB cables and a free one-year subscription to Pix4DModel.

To further support its mission to create innovative business solutions, Parrot is creating a series of “Tech Days” globally which will provide the company insight into how professionals are incorporating ANAFI into their everyday workflow. Stay tuned for further details on a local “Tech Days” program near you!

The ELP is now open to receive business partner applications. Businesses can apply to the program by completing Parrot’s ELP form.

