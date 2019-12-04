Today, DJI released a new firmware update for the DJI Mavic Mini (DJI, Amazon). The Mavic Mini firmware update is version v01.00.0300 and it delivers a number of improvements that make the drone operate even more smoothly. DJI states that it has increased flight stability, optimized the performance during take-off at high elevation, and optimized gimbal control among other things. All the release notes are listed below as well as an additional video from Billy with his first impressions and thoughts of this new Mavic Mini firmware update.

DJI Mavic Mini firmware update released – v01.00.0300

Overview

Date: 2019.12.04

Aircraft Firmware: v01.00.0300

Remote Controller: v01.00.0300

DJI Fly App iOS: V1.0.3

DJI Fly App Android: V1.0.3

What’s New in this DJI Mavic Mini firmware update?

Increased flight stability in some scenarios.

Optimized propulsion system status prompts.

Optimized performance when taking off in areas of high elevation.

Optimized aircraft orientation control.

Optimized gimbal control.

Fixed issue: some remote controller model numbers were displayed incorrectly.

Notes:

Note that the update may reset various main controller settings, such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance, to default settings. Before updating, take note of your preferred DJI Fly settings, and readjust them after the update.

If the update fails, restart aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Fly or DJI Assistant 2 for Mavic, and retry.

Also, be sure to check out Billy Kyle’s video with his first impression of this firmware update for the DJI Mavic Mini

More info on the DJI Mavic Mini firmware update released – v01.00.0300 can be found here.

What do you think about this latest firmware update? Have you flown with the new firmware already? Let us know in the comments below.

