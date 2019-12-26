Commercial Drone Alliance responds to the FAA’s Remote ID proposal with updated comments from Hogan Lovells partner and Commercial Drone Alliance Executive Director Lisa Ellman below:

Commercial Drone Alliance responds to the FAA’s Remote ID proposal

“The Commercial Drone Alliance was thrilled to see the FAA’s proposed remote ID rule today – the federal government’s holiday gift to the commercial drone industry. We are still reviewing the details, but offhand the FAA’s proposal appears to open the door for expansion of the billion-dollar commercial drone economy here in the U.S.” “The proposal is comprehensive, covering UAS weighing 250 grams or more as necessary for safety and security. It is performance-based, and therefore future-proofed.” “Our main concern is the implementation period, which is needlessly [long] up to 3 years. Until remote ID is implemented, the American public will be deprived of many of the vast safety, humanitarian and efficiency benefits of commercial drones. Remote ID implementation will be cheap or even free for most drone operators. We need implementation yesterday, not 3 years from now. We look forward to filing public comments with the agency and to continuing our work with the federal government to continue to integrate commercial drones into the National Airspace System.”

