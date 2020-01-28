NTSB releases drone video footage of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released drone video footage of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site near Calabasas, California. The video, released on YouTube, includes both drone footage as well as on-ground video. NTSB personnel are using a DJI Phantom series drone to map out the scene of the wreckage.

The helicopter carried nine people including Bryant and his daughter when it crashed into a mountainside on Sunday, January 26. The video footage includes clips from a drone above the wreckage as well as on-ground video clips.

Here’s a look at the NTSB video:

Drones are being used more often to accurately and quickly map the scene of an accident. Here NTSB investigators are reviewing coordinates to prepare a drone for mapping the helicopter crash site in Calabasas.

NTSB investigators reviewing coordinates to prepare a drone for mapping the Jan. 26 helicopter crash site in Calabasas, CA. pic.twitter.com/SbSX67vNEF — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 28, 2020

In another video from the NTSB, Jennifer Homendy briefs the media on the latest information with regards to the helicopter crash.

RIP Kobe Bryant, his daughter, the other passengers, and the pilot.

