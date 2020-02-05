Today we have something exceptional for you! A special offer on the annual Drone U Fly-In Challenge, which takes place on a Netflix movie set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on April 4th and 5th. During this two-day event, you will be challenged to show what you can do with your drone. On day one, you will create a video of this Western town based on a specific shot list. On day two, you will be making a detailed 3D map of the entire Netflix studio setup. Of course, as always, experienced flight instructors from the Drone U will be present to help you complete the challenge and to improve your drone flying skills. Sign up with the exclusive DroneDJ link to receive special pricing for this amazing drone event, the Drone U Fly-In. DroneDJ will be there as well, so I hope to see you there!

Exclusive offer on Drone U Fly-In Challenge at Netflix movie set outside Santa Fe

The Drone U Fly-In is unlike any drone training you have experienced before. First of all, you’ll be flying your unmanned aircraft on a Netflix studio set. Who else offers you this? Secondly, you will create professional aerial footage that you can use in your portfolio to impress prospective customers. And the ‘gamified’ aspect of the Drone U Fly-In challenge means that you will have fun doing so. Maybe you’ll even win the event!

The industry’s first Flight-Mission-based conference is back and better than ever! For the first time ever, the Drone U Fly-In will be held an exclusive Netflix movie set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico! Over the course of two (2) days, pilots will be instructed to fly 20 flight missions to cover a wide array of technical skills. Each flight mission will test creative skills and technical skills while providing the student with footage and media that they can use for marketing their business after the conference. In order to ensure pilots get the most from the Fly-In, the conference has been gamified, challenging students to push themselves and learn from experience and by example from others. All the time, we hear stories of talented pilots, we hope these same talented pilots will compete to show their skills while learning something new. Ready for a drone adventure, you won’t forget?

Where: San Cristobal Ranch, just south of Santa Fe, New Mexico

When: April 4-5, 2020

Readers of DroneDJ will receive exclusive and special pricing for this unique drone event, the Drone U Fly-In, by clicking this link.

$50 off if you purchase one challenge day.

off if you purchase one challenge day. $100 off if you purchase both challenge days.

off if you purchase both challenge days. $200 off if you purchase the full weekend (both challenge days and either the Business Bootcamp or Flight Mastery).

Space is limited to 60 pilots each day! This first-come, first-serve event will fill up fast, so don’t wait to reserve your spot now!

The Drone U Fly-In Creative Challenge

The scenario for this challenge is you’ve been hired to film and photograph a ranch that’s for sale. Your mission is to showcase the wide range of activities that can go on at the ranch. Therefore, you will be tasked with acquiring and editing videos and photos in order to tell a story of why this ranch is unique and “the place” for the prospective buyer. To do this, you must safely traverse through multiple exercises designed to mimic this real-world scenario, culminating in the delivery of a final video and photo that will be judged to determine the winner of this challenge.

The Drone U Fly-In Technical Challenge

The scenario for this challenge is you’ve been hired to create two separate deliverables for a client. Your mission is to first acquire and generate a highly accurate geo-rectified orthomosaic. Secondly, you’ve been hired to create a beautiful 3D model to be used as a marketing tool for the client and visual effects for studios. Therefore, you will be tasked with mapping the entire Netflix movie set to create your deliverables. To do this, you will be provided with GCP point data. However, the acquisition strategy for this real-world scenario is up to you and at your discretion. The pilot that creates both deliverables correctly and delivers them in the most professional manner will win this challenge.

Click here for more detailed information about the 2020 Drone U Fly-in Challenge.

