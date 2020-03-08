In the past we have already seen some creative ways in which photographers used drones to light their subjects. Today we see some quite amazing photos from Czech photographer Jiri Kralovec who used a DJI Phantom drone to light his athletes and take some really nice sports portraits.

Sports portraits lit by a DJI Phantom drone

In a short article in The Guardian today, Kralovec explains that using a DJI Phantom drone to light his subjects gives him the freedom to position the light anywhere. He said that:

“Because the scene was lit by drone, I could place the light source virtually anywhere, which gave me great freedom and the possibility of thinking about photography in a completely new way.”

It took a lot of time and testing with custom-made equipment and a specially trained crew to capture the athletes in this new and creative way. In the series the athletes were photographed doing their favourite sport other than the sport in which the compete professionally.

Eva Samkova, Olympic gold medalist in snowboard cross, riding the horse Pepin.

Professional skateboarder, Maxim Habanec riding a bicycle.

Professional mountain biker Michael Marosi clearing a rock formation on his snowboard.

Professional cancer, Martin Fuksa on cross county skies

You can read the entire article here.

