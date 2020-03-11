Help save Drone User Magazine and subscribe

Today, I noticed this post on Facebook, in which Stephen Timewell explains that his(?) English Drone User Magazine (like many magazines) is going through tough times. Since reporting on drone news is limited already, I would hate to see this UK publication go away. Just now I opened an account and am waiting for their email, so that I can subscribe to their online version for £34.99. Which, btw, also gives me access to their entire back catalogue! Drone User Magazine comes out every month and features many great articles.

Here’s the message from Stephen Timewell on Facebook from earlier today:

Some sad news. We at Drone User Magazine are considering ceasing to print the magazine and go digital only. We have had zero support from the drone industry which is making it impossible to sustain the loss each month. In the event of this happening, all subscribers will not be out of pocket. We will make a decision in the next 14 days, depending on any support that comes forward.

Later on more information was shared in the comments.

I will fight to save this magazine and I am not interested in making massive profits, it just has to cover costs. I do this 99% for the love of drones. If you have a drone company that could feature in the magazine, please PM me so we can talk or even if you want to becoem a sponsor

You can subscribe to their online version for £34.99, which also gives me access to their entire back catalogue. If you prefer the real thing, you can subscribe to their print magazine that also includes digital and back catalogue for £99.99 ($130 or so). See here for more info.

The Drone User Magazine comes out every month. And, Stephen is also looking for advertisers.

Following discussions with several companies today and the encouragement from our readers, I have devised a solution. I’m going to offer quarter page and eighth page advertisments at really low cost to all suitable companies. Interested? Please PM me. Don’t need many to make this work Maybe drone sellers/repairers/accessories/groups/clubs ?

