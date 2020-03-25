At this time of global concern, the health and safety of our communities and constituents are of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to the overall well-being of our industry. We wanted to take a moment to check in with everyone.

InterDrone statement regarding COVID-19

With the threat and uncertainty that COVID-19 presents, many things are changing rapidly, and so communication is becoming more and more crucial to keep us all buoyed and connected.

InterDrone is more than just an annual event. We strive to ensure that that we can serve as a trusted source of information, to foster community and communication, and to be an education hub with LaunchPad. Beyond that, we want to do everything in our power to support our community.

The InterDrone team will continue to provide updated information and resources and to encourage dialogue and the sharing of ideas.

We understand the impact COVID-19 is having on our business-to-business customers and are committed to supporting you. We would like to help promote businesses that might need a boost right now.

Please email CJ.Smith@EmeraldX.com if you have any educational content or newsworthy industry press releases that you would like to share with the InterDrone community.

The InterDrone team is sending our most sincere well-wishes for your health and safety.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos