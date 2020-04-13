Verizon Skyward lets company monitor all drone flights live

- Apr. 13th 2020 4:58 pm ET

0

Commercial drone operators using Skyward Aviation Management Platform can now see the whereabouts of all their drones, in near real time, from anywhere.

The Verizon-owned company announced a new service, Live Flights, that tracks all of a company’s drones in what Skyward calls “essentially real time.” From either the company’s website or its app, a user can access the new Live flights map. This shows every one of their drone’s location and flight path over the last 60 seconds.

Clicking an aircraft on the map brings up detailed information, including aircraft ID, location, altitude, and velocity, as well as “key pilot information.”

skyward live flights map

At launch, however, Live Flights supports only aircraft from market leader DJI. Skyward says only that support for other makers is “planned for the future.” Skyward’s mobile app is for iOS only.

The company says that these new capabilities will be the basis for launching a remote ID service.

Live Flights serves as a foundation for Skyward’s implementation of Remote ID. With the ability to transmit live position and identification data, Skyward aims to become a Remote ID UAS Service Supplier (USS). Today, Skyward lets program managers know who’s flying and where, improving visibility and compliance for enterprise drone programs. Tomorrow, we look toward a system of Universal Traffic Management in the National Airspace System.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI

DJI
Skyward

Skyward
Verizon

About the Author

Sean Captain's favorite gear

Parrot ANAFI

Parrot ANAFI

Drone
Sony Alpha a6100

Sony Alpha a6100

Mirrorless camera