DJI discounts Osmo 3 Mobile to $89 for Mother’s Day with the best price yet

- May. 7th 2020 9:19 am ET

DJI is gearing up for Mother’s Day with a limited edition of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 with an 8GB Sandisk SD card and a digital photo frame all packed into a DJI branded gift box finished with a pale pink ribbon. You are also able to get $30 off the standard Osmo Mobile 3 and $20 odd the Osmo Mobile 3 Combo.

For Mother’s Day DJI has discounted its Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal along with putting together a limited edition bundle.

You are now able to pick up the standalone unit for just $89, a great price for an impressive smartphone gimbal. The combo package can be picked up for $119, which includes a carry case and a tripod. The limited-edition gift box includes everything from the combo and includes a digital photo frame, 8GB SD card packaged into a Mother’s Day DJI gift box for $139. You typically pay $119 for the Osmo alone or $139 for the whole bundle.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is DJI’s third attempt at a gimbal for smartphones with its new foldable design, gesture controls, ActiveTrack 3.0, sport mode paired with a powerful app. The Osmo Mobile 3 can take your motionless shaky footage, to smooth dynamic footage that looks like the product of a high-end camera and gimbal setup.

Personally, when I’ve been able to use the Osmo Mobile 3 it easily allows me to record smooth footage with ease and allows me to track a subject without much thought, drag to select and object and your set. Not to mention the ability for the gimbal to dynamically moving to create a more interesting shot without having to manually do anything also makes it a great tool to have. The powerful companion app allows you to create quick fun edits that are perfect for social media.

Have you bought DJI’s gimbal before? Or do you stick with DJI for its drones? Let us know in the comments below.

