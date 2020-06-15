Learn how 3D multi-sensor visualization makes drones safer

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is hosting a webinar on the use of 3D multi-sensor visualization and the role it plays in making drones safer on June 17 at 3 p.m. EDT. Paige Cutland from Kongsberg Geospatial will host the event and will focus on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.

Attending the event is free on the AUVSI website by signing up to AUVSI Webinars, which allows you to attend future webinars and events.

Take a look at the description of the event from AUVSI below:

In this presentation, Kongsberg Geospatial’s Paige Cutland examines how UAS flight safety for BVLOS operations can be improved by visualizing the mission using a fusion of data inputs from multiple sensors to create an accurate real-time picture of the airspace. While vendors typically try to sell a single radar or sensor as a solution for flight safety or collision avoidance, the reality is that flight safety and operational confidence can be dramatically improved by integrating and examining inputs from multiple sensors. Mr. Cutland will also discuss how 3D visualization is being used to improve operator safety for fleet operations and semi-autonomous flight operations.

Kongsberg Geospatial

Kongsberg Geospatial, the sponsors of the webinar, focuses on the creation of high-precision mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness software for unmanned aircraft. Kongsberg Geospatial also works with defense companies creating user interfaces and human-machine interface systems for vehicular platforms. Currently, it is also focusing its research and development on technologies related to beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) platforms for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and augmented reality.

Will you be attending the webinar on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: AUVSI

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos