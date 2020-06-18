FIRST iZ named as finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

FIRST iZ has been announced as a finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards in the Technology and Innovation category. The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday at 4 pm CDT at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

FIRST iZ submitted its FIRST Port weather-resistant drone enclosure. The FIRST Port allows for the autonomous deployment of drones, data gathering, and securely storing the drone. The enclosure is able to fit most current drones along with charging its batteries, monitoring the drone’s various systems, and ensuring it is protected while placed in strategic locations. The FIRST iZ team is currently working on three size variations, from a portable size to the size of a pickup truck.

The drone, which is stored in the enclosure, can be remotely activated by a dispatcher and loaded with a flight plan to get the drone to the scene of a crime. The drone is then able to send back important information for the first manned units to better prepare.

Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI, had the following to share on what the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards are and what it means for a company to be shortlisted.

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations who have applied unmanned systems technology to create solutions to address a range of challenges affecting business and society. AUVSI is pleased to recognize these finalists for their perseverance and dedication to turn dreams into reality.

FIRST iZ founder Phil Burks said of the company being a finalist for the award:

We would like to thank AUVSI and the judges for recognizing us as a finalist for this award. It is truly an honor to have made it to this stage, and I am so proud of the FIRST Port team for their innovation and hard work. FIRST Port is one of the first of its kind, and we predict its lasting impact far into the future.

Photo: FIRST iZ

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos