Video: DroneShield promotes RfZero detection system

Possibly coming soon to a penitentiary or event near you: DroneShield’s RfZero drone detection system…

We reported that Sydney based Droneshield released its anti-drone tech to the US Government yesterday and the company is out with a new media today.

DroneShield RfZero

DroneShield released a new video showing deployment of system, which it states is suitable for small to medium-sized sites. The RfZero can be installed on a temporary or permanent basis, and with an Ingress Protection factor of IP67 can handle windy, wet or dusty conditions. The company states that with a single unit. “a prison or government building is alerted to drone activity in the immediate area.”

Mast or Tripod Mountable: The Rf Zero is appropriate for temporary or permanent installation

Military Grade Connectors: Ensures uninterrupted operation in a wide range of use scenarios

Designed to IP67: The Rf Zero is suitable for installation in harsh environments

Fully Self Contained Unit: The device only requires power and network connection, with the option to power remotely via BB2590/BA5590 batteries

Drone detection systems are in demand by airports, sensitive facilities like prisons and power plants. Other opportunities include temporary events like air shows and gatherings involving large outdoor crowds. DroneShield’s new video shows the RfZero being installed. That includes some screen grabs of what appears to be a drone detection in software.

It works by detecting radio frequencies on multiple bands used by drone command and control devices. The DroneShield website does not include information on pricing.

SPECS:

Performance: Detection Type: omnidirectional, line-of-sight Detection Range: High RF Environment (Urban) – up to 1km (0.62miles) Low RF Environment (Rural) – up to 5km (2.5miles) Frequencies: Detects on multiple frequency bands Non emitting device suitable for airports and RF sensitive sites Regularly updated drone database Multiple sensors networked together for greater area coverage

Output Options: Integrates with DroneShieldComplete GUI Can record logs with or without a network connection

Power and Communication: 12VDC – 24VDC connection (10m) Ethernet connection (10m) Can be powered from BB2590/BA5590 battery Software updates can be performed remotely via secure cloud access or on-site connection

Environment and Installation: Radome is mast/tripod mountable Weight without packaging: 7.3kg (16.1lbs) Designed to IP67 Operating temperature: -20°C +50°C (-4°F to +122°F) Colours: Desert Tan, White

Maintenance: No moving parts, routine inspection only

Warranty: 12 months from date of shipment

Shipping: Ships in Rugged Carry Case (IP67) HS Code: 85269130

DroneShield

Based in Sydney, Australia with offices in Virginia and Washington DC, and London, DroneShield embodies a drone security company focused on creating solutions that protect people organizations and critical infrastructure from rogue drones and pilots.

DroneShield produces its own line of anti-drone products with the most notable being the DroneGun series which “shoots” the drone with an RF signal causing the drone to lose connection to the pilot forcing the drone to land or initiate its auto return to home feature.

Photo/Video: DroneShield

