TropoGo partners with Avianco Technologies offering drone risk management

TropoGo has partnered with Avianco Technologies to offer drone risk management services and insurance to Avianco’s customers in India. Avianco’s customers will have access to data about flight path, drone health, and traffic congestion, thanks to its UTM platform.

The partnership will allow both companies to better understand, analyze, and quantify the integration of commercial drones into India’s airspace. The recent approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and multiple state governments has allowed the trial to take place with flights that go beyond the pilot’s visual line of sight (BVLOS).

Avianco’s UTM platform is cloud-based, allowing both individual and enterprise users to monitor key data in relation to their drones in the sky. The UTM platform allows drone pilots to check airspace regulations and local laws, proximity and potential conflicts with other flight plans, traffic, and weather, as well as other data.

Sandipan Sen, founder of TropoGo, shared the following on what the partnership will mean for India’s drone ecosystem.

During Covid, we have seen an increasing demand of drones which can be termed as a turning point for the drone market not only in India, but globally. This partnership will help both TropoGo and Avianco to co-innovate; Avianco has deep expertise in unmanned operations and we bring our Risk expertise to the table. We are convinced, the insights will accelerate regulatory acceptance and will help Indian Drone Ecosystem.

Shravan Vatambeti, founder & CEO of Avianco Technologies, had this to say:.

TropoGo and Avianco will bring seamless integration and superior user experience to Indian Drone Pilots with detailed access of flight path, drone health, traffic congestion, and various other parameters. TropoGo can co-innovate along with their Insurance partners to come up with comprehensive Risk & Fit for purpose Insurance Products of future.

What do you think about India being used as a testing ground for multiple UTM platforms and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights? Tell us in the comments!

Photo: TropoGo

