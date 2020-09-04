DJI RoboMaster TT Tello Talent already released in Asia

It appears that DJI has already released the RoboMaster TT, aka Tello Talent, in Asia late last month. The drone features improved hardware and an LED light. A retailer in Taiwan looks to have had the RoboMaster TT featured on the site since August 25.

Focus on education

The RoboMaster TT is an education-focused drone that uses open-source hardware and software to break down the barriers for beginners and children to learn code and control devices. The drone can be programmed using Arduino controller boards or Micro Python.

The LED module we saw in the leaks comes with the 8×8 LED display along with a status LED for a visual coding experience and features a 2×7 pin connector on the rear for added connectivity. The connector can connect to third-party devices using I2C, SPI, UART, GPIO programming protocols and can deliver 5V and 3.3V. It also has a time of flight infrared sensor built in to measure the distance up to 1.2 meters.

The LED and expansion module appears to connect to the drone via a USB cable rather than the mounting point on the top of the drone. That looks to be a standard Lego connector to expand the possibilities even more.

The new drone uses a new 5.8Ghz Wi-Fi module to improve the connection stability with the drone and allows for more drones to be used at the same time in a classroom environment.

If you want to buy the drone, you will have to be a school or educational institution, as it looks like you have to enquire to order the RoboMaster TT just like you have to with the RoboMaster EP Core. For this reason, we also have no idea what the price for the drone is, nor when or if it will come to the US. If you want to find out more, you can find the user manual and quick start guide here.

A Chinese YouTuber appeared to get his hands on the drone just after the launch, and shows off a few of the things you are able to do with the new connector on the drone. His first video shows us how to use an infrared remote to control the drone. The second video shows off the drone avoiding obstacles using an ultrasonic sensor to tell it when it’s close to an object.

