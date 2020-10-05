Call for papers for the Business of Automated Mobility forum

Before we go any further, BAM is an acronym for the Business of Automated Mobility forum. Whether it’s driverless cars or drones carrying out tasks autonomously, there’s a business case to be made for these kinds of automated services. If you have some thoughts on this, BAM wants to hear from you.

You’ve likely heard the rumors by now: Fully autonomous, driverless cars — hopefully with fewer malfunctions than on the TV series Upload — will be part of our future. And pilotless drones? Well, they’re already pretty much here. In fact, we reported earlier today on how Skydio and the North Carolina Department of Transport just received an FAA waiver permitting statewide Beyond Visual Line of Sight bridge inspection flights. Using AI, these flights are automated from takeoff through to landing, requiring a pilot only to instruct the drone as to the target for scanning.

So, where is all this going? That’s the topic of the upcoming Business of Automated Mobility forum, put on jointly by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) and SAE International. The online event will take place November 5-6, and has issued a Call for Papers.

The live program addresses the critical challenges faced by aerospace and ground vehicle industry startups and new market entrants such as startup capital and financing, consumer acceptance and liability, data privacy, safety and security, industry consensus standards development, and market forecasting. We are seeking your expertise and willingness to share knowledge by preparing an abstract for white paper manuscript publication or oral presentation that addresses critical pain points engineers are experiencing with solutions that will help them solve issues on technology development and integration that affect day-to-day vehicle development. https://www.bam-forum.org/call-for-papers

The Skydio 2 is a good example of an AI drone

Topics?

There are two broad session tracks that are seeking papers and presentations. They are: Unmanned Aircraft Systems and ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Systems. (ADAS, btw, stands for Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Here are at the topics listed under Unmanned Aircraft Systems:

Aerodynamics

Detect Sense and Avoid

Modeling, Simulation, and Testing

Remote Sensing & Payloads

UAS Datalinks

Safety, Certification, and Standards

Systems Integration

UAS Traffic Management

Cognitive Human-Machine Interface

UAS Human-Machine Interface

Flight Controls

Propulsion

Country of Origin

And these are the topics under ADAS an Autonomous Vehicle Systems

Fundamentals

Perception/Sensing

Modeling, Simulation, and Testing

Driver Interface and Human Factors

Behavioral and Path planning

Advanced Topics for AVS

Localization

Modeling, Simulation and Validation

Hardware and Software Design

Software Engineering

In addition, the following topics are on tap: Big Data/Data Analytics, Noise, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity.

Interested?

The portal for submitting a proposed paper or presentation closes October 10. You can find all the details on this page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos