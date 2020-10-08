Kittyhawk announces Air Control enterprise-driven UTM platform

Kittyhawk has announced its latest product, Air Control, an Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) platform for enterprise customers and drone operations. The platform allows customers to integrate their own workflows, security, and integrations to make it work for them.

While Kittyhawk has various products available right now on mobile devices, it wanted to make something purely designed for enterprise users. The team started from scratch and ended up creating Air Control from the ground up.

“Air Control is what happens when you combine best in class compliance and fleet management with the leading suite of enterprise-driven UTM capabilities. Air Control builds on our hardware-agnostic approach to flight as you can now fly DJI and Parrot natively and securely in our custom flight experience, with more manufacturers and integrations in the works.” Founder & CEO of Kittyhawk Jon Hegranes

The Air Control platform allows enterprise users to manage its airspace with the ability to create custom map layers blocking airspace or allowing specific drones to fly in an area. The platform also allows customers to get drone flights greenlit through its FAA-approved system.

The built-in pre-flight checklist and flight planning features allow you to create safe operations all on one platform. The platform allows the video stream from drones in the air to be live-streamed to important people working alongside you as well as flight logging for future reference.

The platform works with drones from DJI, Parrot, Autel Robotics, and Skydio allowing your multi-brand drone fleet to all be controlled from one easy-to-use platform.

Along with the introduction of the Air Control platform, Kittyhawk also announced that it is now integrated with the Pointivo Spatial IQ platform that allows sensor data to be analyzed. The platform can “automatically identify and extract location, measurement, and detailed understanding about physical assets and structures, with the highest-level accuracy.”

The platform uses AI and a 3D model of the world to extract data that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to pick out using current methods. The system can also be trained to become more accurate and more efficient over time.

Photo: Kittyhawk

