Skydio launches Flight School video series and newsletter

Yesterday, Skydio launched its Skydio Flight School video series to help Skydio 2 users learn tips and tricks from the team. Skydio also launched its Skydio Flyer monthly newsletter to celebrate the cool things the community is doing with the company’s autonomous drones.

Skydio Flight School

The Skydio Flight School hopes to guide Skydio 2 pilots through a series of tips and tricks that will take their footage to the next level. The episodes are coming out every week until the end of the year.

The first week of the flight school is already out and features Nicole Bonk, the head of flight testing at Skydio, guiding beginners through their first flight with Skydio 2.

The video takes you through important things to remember before flying, completing a pre-flight checklist, and learning to fly with the app.

Skydio Flyer

The Skydio Flyer newsletter is a monthly edition that will show off the latest and greatest innovation from Skydio along with educational information and content, such as the flight school, to take your Skydio 2 flying to the next level.

The community will also have a chance to get their content featured in the monthly newsletter and received a Skydio swag bag in return. So get out there and start creating with your Skydio 2!

Skydio CEO, Adam Bry said:

Nothing is more exciting for us as a company than seeing the amazing things our customers do with Skydio drones. We are so grateful to each of you for joining us in pioneering the future of the drone industry, I’m excited to welcome you to our growing community and keep you up to speed on all things Skydio. Read on to check out the first episode of Flight School, meet some of our passionate customers, and learn more about our bundles to help ensure you have the gear you need to get the shot.

You can sign up for the Skydio Flyer by heading over to the Skydio website and entering your email in the newsletter sign up at the bottom of the page.

Photo: Skydio

