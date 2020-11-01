Shopping season? DJI unveils holiday gift guide mini-site

It’s that time of year again. For many of us – even with the pandemic – it’s time to shop. Whether it’s for Christmas presents, Thanksgiving, or simply to treat yourself or someone you care about, a lot of us are starting to think about ordering gifts like the new DJI Mini 2, which we’ve been covering in the lead-up to its apparently imminent release. And now, DJI itself is offering a helping hand with a newly released Holiday Gift Guide mini-site.

You know what it’s like, poring your way through various websites looking for gifts. Sometimes there is way too much to choose from, and the process just gets frustrating. DJI hears you. And so the Shenzhen superstar has created a new, stripped-down website that really helps to guide you to the perfect gift. Thinking of the Mini 2? Or maybe the Pocket 2? How about the OM 4? They’re all good choices, and you’ll find them all on the new mini-site.

It’s up and running as of now.

Why, DJI?

DJI let us know just a little in advance that this was coming. And it did so with a news release. Here’s some of the reasoning behind the new initiative:

The Gift Guide Minisite is organized using nine different categories, including Creative Gifts for Her/Him, Gifts for Thrillseekers, Tech Presents for the Entire Family, Tech Gifts on a Budget, Social Media Influencer and “Must-Have” Gifts, taking the guesswork out of gifting the perfect gadget for everyone on your list. Shoppers can also filter by price and explore in-depth descriptions, product specifications, videos, and photos of the most sought-after DJI products for everyone, from the passionate photographer to the new parents.

The mini site will also have information on limited-time deals, special giveaways, and more. It will include the massively popular Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom, Ronin-SC, and more.

Is a DJI Mavic Mini on your gift list. Your wish list?

Special deals

In addition, the minisite will feature a Black Friday “presale” event, with daily giveaways and discount coupons as we draw closer to that day of mega-buying. There will also be a Christmas sale, including a limited supply of special gift boxes.

It’s going to be a busy time for deliveries and shipping, so DJI is encouraging consumers to get their orders in as early as possible.

Procrastinator?

Hey. You’re not alone. But look at it this way: You know this shopping has to be done. And, odds are, you might even have something in mind to purchase for yourself. So why not start now? You can check out the new minisite right here, right now.

Happy shopping!

