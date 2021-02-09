DJI’s Valentines Day offerings are here: Pocket 2, Mavic Air 2

DJI has released its Valentine’s Day specials consisting of a gift when you purchase specific products and a huge price-related surprise for the Osmo Pocket coming February 10. The Valentine’s Day gift guide includes five items from drone giant DJI, including its Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, Pocket 2, Pocket, and OM 4.

The Valentine’s Day special runs from February 3 until February 15, giving you more than enough time to purchase a gift for the special someone or yourself.

Osmo Pocket price

The item that looks the most promising is the Osmo Pocket. While you don’t get any gifts with it, DJI is teasing a low price for it being announced on February 10. The Osmo Pocket is a generation old but is still a fantastic little stabilized camera to take on trips or to have around the house.

Based on this, it appears that DJI wants to get rid of its old stock and is willing to let the original Osmo Pocket go for a great deal. We will update this post once the deal is live and let you know if it is worth taking a look.

The Osmo Pocket has a 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor capable of recording 4k video at 60 fps, 1080p at 120 fps, and 12 MP RAW photos. The Pocket supports microSD cards up to 256 GB and comes packed with many smart capture modes to keep you focused on the moment. The stabilized camera has a battery life of 140 minutes, with a charging time of 73 minutes.

DJI has also integrated its ActiveTrack object detection software to ensure the object is kept in the frame at all times. The Osmo Pocket integrates with the DJI Mimo app, giving you full control over the settings and the ability to easily edit and upload photos and videos straight to social media.

A gift

If you purchase the Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, or OM 4, you will automatically receive a gift for your purchase. The above-mentioned products will come with a travel storage bag that isn’t available to buy on DJI’s online store.

Looking at the image closely, the bag appears to be a soft style bag with a mesh layer on the outside, allowing you to store extra goodies, and it comes with what looks to be a poncho. The bag is only worth $7, according to DJI’s website.

Photo: DJI

