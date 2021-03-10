Cartoon characters Tom & Jerry fly a DJI drone in new movie

There’s a new Tom & Jerry movie out (these days, available on Amazon, Apple and Netflix). And in a sign of the times, it features a scene with a drone.

First, a historical refresher. Tom is the cat and Jerry is the mouse. And this pair has been around since 1940. That means they’re looking pretty good, considering they’re both 81. William Hanna and Joseph Barbera’s company produced 114 cartoons featuring these two between 1940 and 1958. The series earned seven Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Film during that same period.

And now? They’re back.

New movie

The new movie looks at the backstory, exploring how the two met and the roots of their ongoing rivalry. If you’re a Tom & Jerry fan, it might be up your alley. But – like anything else – check out the reviews before you buy. The critics, according to Flixster, are not impressed. However, the audience seems to love it:

You be the judge…

DJI makes a cameo

In a modern twist, the movie features a chase scene involving a DJI Spark. The FAA would no doubt be happy to bust Tom for some of the rules he violates here, but that’s not too likely to happen. It’s also clear that Tom should have read the manual and attached a phone or tablet to his remote. He’s flying Visual Line of Sight, but he really could use a drone course.

Still, it’s all in fun. And DJI shared the relevant clip via Twitter today:

Drones so intuitive, even Tom & Jerry can fly 🚁 pic.twitter.com/bAhLEKX6bq — DJI (@DJIGlobal) March 10, 2021

Branding

Fun! What’s unclear is whether this might be a product placement deal with DJI. It’s quite possible the filmmakers decided to include the drone scene of their own accord, but the very prominent branding, along with the fact Tom is clearly flying a Spark, does make us wonder if some money changed hands. That’s so routine these days it wouldn’t be unusual.

Clear branding, but Tom needs some lessons – starting with attaching a phone or tablet…

Regardless, it’s kinda fun.

Please do not try this at home, downtown, or anywhere else.

