LMT works with Dimetor to integrate drones into VLL airspace

Latvian mobile network provider LMT has partnered with Dimetor to explore the integration of drones into very low level (LLV) airspace. The new partnership builds on an earlier one, which saw both companies validating BVLOS drone flights on a mobile network.

For now, both companies are investigating the theoretical and practical possibilities of using a mobile network to drive the inclusion of drones into the airspace.

Safety and communications systems need to be validated to ensure that drone flights occur beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS). The real-time transmission of data makes the flights possible is a must for both systems to work correctly.

The companies need to answer whether the LMT network can handle communication between the drone and third-parties involved in the flight?

Thomas Neubauer, GUTMA/GSMA (ACJA) Work Task lead and co-founder of Dimetor shared:

“LMT, as a founding member of ACJA and very active contributor to the global interface specification and performance requirement work, is clearly a driving force for a future of cellular-connected drone services.”

To ensure drones are suitable to be used on LMT’s mobile network, thh company is working on a few other projects as well.

The COMP4DRONES project, an ECSEL JU project that brings together a consortium of 50 partners with the aim of providing a framework of key enabling technologies for safe and autonomous drones.

Collaborating with local regulating institutions to solve the regulatory requirements of integrating drones into the airspace.

Network and infrastructure research and analysis in collaboration with Dimetor on the future viability of ensuring communication in VLL airspace.

The SESAR U-Space “GOF 2.0 Integrated Urban Airspace Validation” project. Dimetor is a consortium member, and Latvia will be one of the countries where the end-to-end BVLOS drone operations, utilizing LMTs mobile network, will be implemented. The objective is to “focus on the safe, secure, and sustainable integration of all airspace users into one unified airspace.”

Photo: LMT

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos