GNARBOX releases the GNARBOX 2.0 Drone Edition

American technology company GNARBOX has released a Drone Edition of its GNARBOX 2.0, adding Pix4D cloud integration and more. The company is also announcing its GNARBOX Edge Compute Platform to allow drone operators to deploy software at the edge rather than at a central server.

The GNARBOX 2.0 Drone Edition is the latest product to be released by GNARBOX. The Drone Edition uses existing hardware from the original GNARBOX 2.0, with a new set of software features that turns it into a useful product for enterprise drone users.

On top of all the features the GNARBOX 2.0 has with its weather- and dust-proof design, removable battery, and an array of ports to interface with a drone, there are also a few new and drone-specific features. The first is the inclusion of automated file organization using the location and flight data to find specific image data.

The GNARBOX 2.0 Drone Edition also integrates with Pix4D’s cloud software to make workflows simpler and transfer data, something you no longer have to worry about. The exclusive drone-based features will require a $200-per-year subscription fee to activate and maintain.

GNARBOX CEO Tim Feess shared:

“While developing a complete solution for Photo and Video workflow, we built our stack on a containerized architecture with future markets in mind. The capabilities of a computer like ours are driven by software, and expanding offerings to new applications has been the vision since the beginning. It doesn’t matter if the data being collected is off a photographer’s camera, a powerline inspector’s drone, or an autonomous vehicle at an industrial site — it’s all data in need of storage, processing, and upload from the edge. We believe our proven track record in delivering rugged computing ecosystems will help us bring significant value to these markets.”

The GNARBOX 2.0 Drone Edition will be available in July 2021 and can be pre-ordered right now for $899. It can be purchased through the company’s resellers. The Drone Edition will come in a 1TB NVMe version with two USB-C ports, an SD card slot, and a Micro HDMI port. The USB-C ports have a transfer rate of 390 MB/s, while the SD card has a transfer rate of 75 MB/s.

DNG images, H.264, H.265, and ProRes formats are supported by the GNARBOX 2.0 Drone Edition and can be backed up to Dropbox. If you are interested in the GNARBOX Edge Compute Platform, the company is currently taking in pilot applications, with no official release date.

