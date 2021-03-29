We don’t know how we missed this video, but based on the view count we’re not the only ones. Thankfully, DJI gave it a bump today on social, and we’re happy to share in that amplification.

It’s always great when a drone video rolls around that really bends the rules. We see some pretty phenomenal videos here at DroneDJ, and like nothing more than to share them with a wider audience. In this case, it’s a video that was first posted back in January of 2020. When we tuned in today, it had a mere 420 views.

Let’s see if we can change that.

Elastic Studio

That’s the name of the YouTube channel, and the creator – Elastic Studio – is based in Switzerland. The company specializes in creative brand design. And while much of its online portfolio revolves around that portfolio (which is great), there’s also some drone work. Great drone work.

The video that really caught our attention is one called Duality, which layers a series of scenic shots in an unusual way: Half of the image is always upside down; half right-side up. In other words, as DJI noted in its Twitter post, it’s kind of like getting two versions of a film. All you have to do is flip your phone around with orientation locked.

1 short film, 2 different versions – simply turn your phone to check out the other 🧐 🎬: Elastic Studio pic.twitter.com/4cAGlnNhWJ — DJI (@DJIGlobal) March 29, 2021

YouTube

If you’d prefer to see this on their YouTube channel, where you can subscribe, you’ll find it right here. Here’s the YouTube description:

Enjoy a strange and scenic experiment that works upside down or right way up. Both versions give a different feeling. Simply rotate your device to see the alternate version. Each scene is made of only 2 shots. No extra clouds or sky added. I was lucky enough to have clouds below me on some of the mountain days. Craig Murley, Creator

Wow. No shortage of recognition for this phenomenal work….

Talent

The person who created this work of art not only made the film – he composed the music as well. Hats off to Craig Murley, who filmed this with a Mavic 2 Pro.

And while we’re here admiring his work, here’s another one worth checking out. It’s called The Long Winter…and there’s an absolutely amazing transition that you’ve gotta check out at the :14 mark:

Gorgeous work. Just plain gorgeous.

