InterDrone 2021 speakers announced: Skydio, Auterion, more

InterDrone has released the list of speakers at the InterDrone 2021 conference, with industry leaders from Skydio, Auterion, NUAIR, Iris Automation, and more set to appear. There are close to 100 speakers in total with backgrounds in energy, infrastructure, public safety, regulation, and construction.

InterDrone 2021 is taking place from August 10 to 12 in Dallas. You can register to attend the in-person event for $90 for just the expo or for $615 to have access to the pre-conference workshop, classes, panels, and the expo itself.

The event is going to be full of interesting conversations and presentations from this year’s speakers. This will be a great chance for anyone to learn more about drones and how they are being used. Along with the speakers, there will also be many drone-related companies in attendance, allowing you a chance to talk to them or even collaborate in the future.

Events like this are always an important part of running a drone business, and now that it is once again in person is even more the reason to attend.

A list of the newly announced speakers can be found below:

Raymond Adams – Executive Director, Urban Low Altitude Transport Association

Rex Alexander – President, Five-Alpha

Ian Annase – Founder and CEO, Zing Drone Delivery

Joseph Corrao – JD, MA

Jon Damush – CEO, Iris Automation

Hannah Davis – Senior Research Analyst & Managing Consultant, Guidehouse Insights

Mike DiConsola – CEO, Drone Industry Systems

Terry DiVittorio – General Manager, North America, D-Fend Solution

Romeo Durscher – Vice President of Public Safety, Auterion

Brett Fedderson – President, AcceleratUM

Nicholas Flom – Executive Director, Northern Plains UAS Test Site

Luke Fox – CEO, WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Skip Fredricks – Founder and CEO, Hollywood Drones

Noel Greenwood – Principal, STEAM Middle School

James Grimsley – Executive Director, Advanced Technology Initiatives, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Brendan Groves – Head of Regulatory and Policy Affairs, Skydio

Grant Guillot – Partner and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team Leader, Adams and Reese LLP

Jamey Jacob – Director, Unmanned Systems Research Institute

Louise Jupp – Founder, Terreco Aviation

Eszter Kovacs – Founder and CEO, DroneTalks & ManageLD

Terence Martin – Co-Founder, Revolution Aerospace

Scott Mlakar – Assistant Chief, Willoughby Fire Department

Kimberly Penn – Chief Strategist, Woman and Drones

Kyle Sanders – VP of Education & Development, DroneSoccer

Scott Shtofman – Policy & Operations Consultant, Quad Axis

Kenji Sugahara – CEO and President, Drone Service Providers Alliance

Any Thurling – Chief Technology Officer, NUAIR

Kimon Valvanis – Director of Research and Innovation, University of Denver

Charles Werner – Director and Founder of DRONERESPONDER

Yolanka Wulff – Executive Director, Community Air Mobility Initiative

Dawn Zoldi – CEO, P3 Tech

Photo: InterDrone

