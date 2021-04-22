Here’s your chance to win a free eBee X mapping drone

senseFLY is back with the second edition of its customer video contest, the eBee Effect. And this time, there are more prizes up for grabs!

Switzerland-based senseFLY’s eBee X series commercial drones are a weapon of choice for many surveying and GIS professionals looking to map large areas quickly, safely, and efficiently. If your organization also uses a senseFLY fixed-wing drone to collect aerial data, you could soon win yourself another one of their trusty birds – simply by putting together a short video.

How to enter (and win) the eBee Effect video contest

All you need to do is create a punchy two-minute video describing how your organization uses the eBee X series, and detail what kind of benefits or ROI your business has received from using drones.

The judges would like to see you use different shots of drones being leveraged in the field. And you can get the team to talk about their experience using the eBee X. Additionally, if you could showcase people working with non-confidential drone data as well, that would be awesome. The idea is to clearly demonstrate how drones are helping your organization to succeed.

And remember, the video will not be rated on its production quality. So, you don’t have to fret too much about applying cinematic techniques or getting professional help. Just shoot in full HD mode, keep your camera steady, and make sure the audio is as clear as possible.

A total of 13 winners will be chosen. So, let’s see what all prizes can be won…

senseFLY eBee X video contest 2021 prizes

Great prizes up for grabs

First place (1 winner): senseFLY eBee X mapping drone, senseFly backpack, and full access to the senseFly Academy Online Training program. This online program will provide the highest levels of knowledge and ability on all aspects of eBee drones

Second place (1 winner): Your choice of senseFly drone camera (S.O.D.A, S.O.D.A. Corridor, S.O.D.A. 3D, or Aeria X) and full access to the senseFly Academy Online Training program

Third place (1 winner): senseFly backpack

Fourth place (10 winners): Full access to the senseFly Academy Online Training program

Deadline and participation criteria

The contest is open to senseFLY eBee X series users (eBee X, eBee Geo, and eBee Ag) across the globe. The deadline to enter the contest is Sunday, May 16. You can find more details here.

