Biggest drone show breaks world record [Video]

Swarm drone specialist UVify has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the most drones airborne simultaneously. The South Korea-based company recently orchestrated a breathtaking drone show of 5,293 IFO aircraft that lit up the night sky in Songdo.

The record-setting event was planned in cooperation with local authorities and air traffic control to ensure safety and compliance with regulatory standards. The IFO drone fleet created impressive patterns and visuals in the sky, highlighting advanced programming and drone control technology. The record-breaking feat showed off the drones’ abilities for entertainment and precision flying, surpassing all previous records.

The achievement was officially recognized and verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator on-site, who commended UVify for their execution and innovative approach to aerial entertainment. Take a look:

Hyon Lim, CEO of UVify, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievement, stating, “This event was not just about setting a world record; it was a demonstration of the innovative spirit and the relentless pursuit of excellence that drive our team at UVify. We are proud to lead the way in drone technology and to showcase our capabilities on the world stage here in Songdo.”

Robert Cheek, COO of UVify, added, “Today’s achievement is a milestone not only for our company but also for the broader potential of UAV technology. The flawless execution of such a large-scale drone show underlines our commitment to excellence and our ability to push the boundaries of what is possible in synchronized drone performance.”

