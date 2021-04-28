Must be fun to be Nurk. Not only is he an amazingly good First Person View pilot and builder, but he always seems to be up to something cool. Come along; we’ll prove it to you.

Ahhhh, Nurk. The guy’s a top-level pilot, an influencer, and he’s always doing something interesting. Whether it’s diving a RED camera down the side of a building or flying an FPV flamethrower, there’s never a dull moment. And you can certainly say that about the video we’re about to see, which involves chasing a remote control jet.

By the way, that jet can fly at speeds more than 210 mph (336 km/h).

How did this happen?

Apparently, by coincidence. Nurk just happened to stop by an R/C field in California and saw the jet. Everyone started talking, and soon there was a plan to try to chase the jet. Here’s how Nurk describes it on his YouTube channel:

While we were out in California, we had the chance to stop by Apollo 11 airfield and fly some drones and check out some planes. The squad there was willing to let me chase around Koko flying this AWESOME RC jet.

Specs?

You asked (and we realize some of you didn’t); you’ve got ’em. This also comes courtesy of Paul Nurk:

Length: 10.2 feet

Wingspan: 7.5 feet

Turbine: k320 75 pounds of thrust

Weight, 55 dry, 80 wet 3 gallons of fuel

Max Speed: 210+ MPH

Jeti DS24 with Cortex Pro Gyro

Dutch Demo Color Scheme

Enough words, show the video

Couldn’t agree with you more:

That jet, by the way, is worth about $10,000. And wow, is it ever fast!

Of course, we have to add the requisite reminder: Don’t try this at home. And never, ever, try it with a real jet.

Cool video, Nurk. Feel free to ask us along next time.

