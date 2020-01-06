Nurk flies an FPV drone into a flamethrower with epic results

Nurk, also known as Nurk FPV, is one of the best drone racers right now. It’s back again with an epic video of a racing drone flying into the flame of a flamethrower. Nurk has been flying in DRL competitions for the last few years, and even won the 2018 Drone Racing League Championship.

During the almost 17-minute-long video, Nurk has some fun flying his racing drone extremely close to the flamethrower. To make this possible, Nurk teamed up with a friend named PDWhite, a fellow drone lover.

It turns out PDWhite, aka Paul, is the guy behind Throwflame, the company that makes a flamethrower for drones.

Throughout the video, you can see Nurk and Paul trying to perfectly time the drone and flame, with a few of the attempts having the drone going straight into the flame. Finally, at the end of the video, you can watch the “perfect” run where the drone and the flame are in sync together. It was a very cool video to watch, with or without getting the “perfect” shot.

Take a look at the other cool things people are doing with FPV racing drones:

