‘Without Remorse’ promo brings drone drops to major cities

A new movie release involves a promotion that will bring pop-up drone missions to many major cities in the world. The movie? Without Remorse – based on Tom Clancy’s work.

We’ve seen lots of movie promotions in our time: contests, celebrity appearances, social media campaigns. But this new movie, slated for release on Amazon Prime April 30, goes where no movie (that we’re aware of) has gone before: Flying surprise drone missions in multiple cities. The drones, based on what we can tell from an Instagram post, will be carrying goodies that will be given away.

Let’s take a look.

Without Remorse

It’s no surprise, given that this movie is based on a Tom Clancy work, that it’s an action-thriller. Here’s what Amazon Prime has to say about the plot:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife inTom Clancy’s WithoutRemorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark –one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.

And here’s the official trailer:

The promo

As you just read, Michael B. Jordan stars in the lead role. And we first became aware of this promo involving drones because we follow @droneboycinema on Instagram. That’s the account of Drone Boy, a company run by Tom Comet. We had Tom as a guest on our podcast The Buzz, and Drone Boy really helped us out when DJI’s FPV drone was released.

Anyway, Drone Boy shared a video – and also revealed that it’s involved with this promotion:

What cities?

The list of cities goes by pretty quickly in that video. We also missed it the first time, but the promotion involves both aerial and ground-based drones. They will be carrying high-tech prizes to be given away. Count you in? Well, check for the closest city:

Atlanta

L.A.

New York

Newark

Milan

Madrid

London

Amsterdam

Paris

Sydney

Sao Paulo

Mexico City

Toronto

Mumbai

And more!

Deliveries underway

The promo has been going for a couple of days. As of now (April 28), there are three days left. And actor Wesley Snipes is in on the action, giving us a glimpse of how this promo works:

Ssssh…I can’t disclose my location 🌾👀🌾 but I’d like to thank @michaelb4jordan for my special agent package delivered by a drone today! How cool is this?!! #WITHOUTREMORSE airs April 30th only on @PrimeVideo @WithoutRemorse pic.twitter.com/Rrm5mcXiZg — WS (@wesleysnipes) April 28, 2021

Want to be part of the action? Follow @WithoutRemorse on Twitter.

