Skyports chosen to develop eVTOL infrastructure in Osaka Prefecture

London-based urban air mobility company, Skyports, has been chosen to help develop electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) infrastructure and services in time for Japan’s Osaka-Kansai World Expo in 2025.

Delivery drone and eVTOL services

Skyports, which touts itself as the world’s leading vertiport company, has signed agreements with Japan’s Osaka Prefecture for a pair of initiatives. The first involves development of infrastructure and drone delivery services at Osaka’s Super City. The second brings Skyports aboard as a partner to the Green Table platform, which is planning advanced air mobility (AAM) service in Osaka Prefecture.

As part of that, Skyports will orchestrate construction of a functioning passenger eVTOL vertiport in time for the Osaka-Kansai World Expo’s opening in 2025.

Osaka as AAM droning capital

The two activities are distinct, yet considerably overlap.

Osaka’s Smart City is intended to serve as a showcase of sustainable, state-of-the-art technologies at work in services and infrastructure during the World Expo. Included in that are new eVTOL and drone delivery operations capable of establishing Osaka as a world leader in tech and AAM applications. Skyports is one of five organizations contributing to that effort, along with its Tokyo-based Kanematsu Corporation construction partner.

Part of Skyports’ brief is to help organize how the new eVTOL network functions. Company CEO Duncan Walker says Skyports’ experience leaves it ideally positioned to attain all of Osaka’s AAM objectives.

Our knowledge of locating, designing, building and operating infrastructure for air taxis and drone deliveries is second to none. As part of these projects, we are helping Osaka fulfil its vision of become an urban air mobility center in Japan, providing not only a vital facility to support the burgeoning air taxi market, but demonstrating the benefits that drone delivery services will provide to the region. The fact that we have been selected to contribute to multiple programs aimed at developing Japan’s AAM ecosystem is testament to the work that Skyports does. We look forward to working with new and existing partners to enable AAM to thrive.

In addition to infrastructure development, Skyports also operates drone delivery services via logistics affiliate Delivery by Skyports. The company is active in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

