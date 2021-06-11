Newly bundled DJI MINI SE with new controller: Price is $299

- Jun. 11th 2021 12:28 pm PT

0

Remember our post about the ‘new’ DJI MINI SE? Well, there’s now more information – including a price.

We reported on this when images first emerged. It appears that DJI has taken its original Mavic Mini, bundled it with the controller that ships with the AIR 2S and MINI 2, and wrapped it all up in budget packaging suitable for big-box retailers like Walmart and Costco.

And now…we are seeing a price.

What does the DJI Mini SE cost?

Good question, and we’re happy to answer it. According to this photo, which was posted to Twitter by @GAtamer, it’s $299.

Hmmm, sure looks like $299

That’s a really good deal.

Why the lower price?

If you’re looking for a beginner drone, this is a pretty outstanding bargain. Yes, the Mavic Mini is getting a little long in the tooth. And yes, the Mini 2, with its 4K resolution and more powerful motors, is a better drone. But you know what? The original Mavic Mini is still an excellent sub-250 gram drone that will get the job done. Plus, this package bundles it with the newer controller, which we quite like.

So this bundle is actually cheaper than buying the Mavic Mini from DJI. Plus, the DJI package comes with the older controller:

What gives?

So, why would DJI package this up and sell it for a lower price? Well, the obvious answer is because it can. But we have another theory.

Demand for the original Mavic Mini is clearly on the decline. The Mini 2 is a superior product, and a lot of customers would prefer to have the latest and greatest, even if it is extra coin. It’s also pretty reasonable to assume that DJI has long recouped all of its development costs for the original Mavic Mini, so finding a new way to bundle an older product simply means more sales.

Budget packaging?

In the original photo that surfaced online, we mistakenly thought this was the product. Clearly, it’s just one of those cards you take to the cashier to have someone pull the product. You don’t usually see these wrapped in plastic, but that’s how it appears. We have not seen the actual packaging for the product, so we don’t know if it’s the same as standard DJI packaging.

Online now

But the product is available online now via Costco. Here’s the description from its website:

It’s a “Member Only” item – but aren’t most things at Costco? (I mean, we all do pay for memberships to be able to walk in the store.) The actual drone specs match the original Mavic Mini, so we think there’s no question that this is the older drone with the newer controller.

In this iteration, it comes with an extra battery, a little bag, and a 32GB MicroSD card. We tried signing in to see the price, but Costco didn’t want to let us in today. So we can’t confirm that the $299 price seen on the card is for this bundle or something a little more pared-down.

Either way, it’s a great deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best known for its Mavic and Phantom drones, which brought consumer drones into the mainstream.
DJI Mavic Mini: Reviews, specs, best pricing on 249g ultra-light drone

DJI Mavic Mini: Reviews, specs, best pricing on 249g ultra-light drone

DJI Mavic Mini was announced on October 30th 2019 and costs $399 for the Standard version and $499 for the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo. Below you will find reviews, specifications, comparisons and pricing info to help navigate this new consumer drone from industry leader DJI.

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures 4K video!