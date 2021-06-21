Waiting for DJI Mini SE drone? This Prime Day 2021 deal on the Mavic Mini Combo offers much better value for money than the rumored Mini SE. Here’s how…

For Prime Day 2021, DJI is offering the original Mavic Mini Combo at a discounted price of $397.09. In addition to the 12 MP, 2.7K HD sub-250-gram drone, the highlights of this combo are three intelligent batteries, a 360° propeller guard, and a carrying bag. And to sweeten the deal, DJI is also throwing in a Samsung 128 GB microSD card with the combo to enable you to capture more footage with those extra batteries.

On other days, buying this combo and the microSD card would have set you back by $524. So, there’s a massive $126 or 24% savings right there.

Prime Day Mavic Mini Combo vs. Mini SE

The Mini SE, which has mysteriously appeared at Walmart, is expected to cost $299. This price point is, no doubt, a game-changer for someone looking to buy their first drone. But on the technical side, the Mini SE has only a few cosmetic differences from the original Mavic Mini, and apparently the same specs.

So, to be able to get two extra sets of batteries, an extra pair of propellers, a propeller guard, a carrying bag, and a 128 GB microSD card for less than $100 is definitely a bargain.

DJI Mavic Mini fulfills all the basic requirements of a first-time drone buyer: a reliable, long-range, sub-250-gram drone that doesn’t break the bank. Sure, the Mini 2 with its 4K video and more powerful motors is a better drone. But let’s not forget that the Mini 2 Fly More Combo will set you back by $599.

The bottom line is DJI doesn’t put its products on sale very often. So, Prime Day is an event we really look forward to for grabbing a discount on its best-selling drones. And at $397.09, the Mavic Mini Combo and a 128 GB microSD card is definitely a deal worth grabbing.

Another great deal

Looking for something more powerful? Autel Robotics is offering massive discounts on its EVO II drones for Prime Day 2021.

