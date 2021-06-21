Massive discounts on Autel EVO II drones for Prime Day 2021

As part of its Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals, Autel Robotics is offering up to $360 off its EVO II Pro 6K and EVO II 8K drones. Here’s what you will get…

Deal on Autel EVO II 8K drone

Typically selling for $1,495, Autel EVO II uses a ½-inch Sony CMOS sensor to capture 8K HDR videos and 48 MP stills. The drone offers 40 minutes of flight time and 360-degree obstacle avoidance with a group of 19 sensors.

For Prime Day 2021, you can grab this Autel drone with no geo-fencing at $1,195, a brilliant $300 discount. You also get an extra pair of propellers and a landing pad with this deal.

Deal on Autel EVO II Pro 6K drone

If you’re willing to trade a few pixels in exchange for higher-quality footage and photographic control, you can pick up the Autel EVO II Pro 6K drone for a massive $360 discount. Instead of its typical retail price of $1,795, the drone is available to Amazon Prime customers for $1,435 till June 22, 11:59 PDT.

A large one-inch Sony sensor enables low-light shots at up to ISO 12,800. An adjustable aperture (f/2.8-f/11) allows fine control of image quality and the ability to shoot in very bright light. The Autel Evo II Pro 6K drone captures high-quality still photographs at 20 MP. This drone also offers 40 minutes of flight time and 360-degree obstacle avoidance.

Another great deal: DJI Mavic Mini Combo

If you aren’t looking for something as large or expensive as the Autel EVO II, DJI’s entry-level Mavic Mini drone combo is available at a Prime Day 2021 exclusive price of $397.

The deal offers a massive $127 discount from the original price and provides much better value for money than the rumored DJI Mini SE. Read all about it here.

