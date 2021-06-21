Massive discounts on Autel EVO II drones for Prime Day 2021

- Jun. 21st 2021 2:53 am PT

0

As part of its Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals, Autel Robotics is offering up to $360 off its EVO II Pro 6K and EVO II 8K drones. Here’s what you will get…

Deal on Autel EVO II 8K drone

Typically selling for $1,495, Autel EVO II uses a ½-inch Sony CMOS sensor to capture 8K HDR videos and 48 MP stills. The drone offers 40 minutes of flight time and 360-degree obstacle avoidance with a group of 19 sensors.

For Prime Day 2021, you can grab this Autel drone with no geo-fencing at $1,195, a brilliant $300 discount. You also get an extra pair of propellers and a landing pad with this deal.

Deal on Autel EVO II Pro 6K drone

If you’re willing to trade a few pixels in exchange for higher-quality footage and photographic control, you can pick up the Autel EVO II Pro 6K drone for a massive $360 discount. Instead of its typical retail price of $1,795, the drone is available to Amazon Prime customers for $1,435 till June 22, 11:59 PDT.

A large one-inch Sony sensor enables low-light shots at up to ISO 12,800. An adjustable aperture (f/2.8-f/11) allows fine control of image quality and the ability to shoot in very bright light. The Autel Evo II Pro 6K drone captures high-quality still photographs at 20 MP. This drone also offers 40 minutes of flight time and 360-degree obstacle avoidance.

Another great deal: DJI Mavic Mini Combo

If you aren’t looking for something as large or expensive as the Autel EVO II, DJI’s entry-level Mavic Mini drone combo is available at a Prime Day 2021 exclusive price of $397.

The deal offers a massive $127 discount from the original price and provides much better value for money than the rumored DJI Mini SE. Read all about it here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics
Autel Evo 2

Autel Evo 2

About the Author