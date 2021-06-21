Sorry. We couldn’t resist. But FLIR sensors are on sale at the moment. And if you’re an Enterprise client (or just someone who really likes being able to capture thermal data), this sale is almost on fire.

Teledyne FLIR describes this event as a “massive drone payload sale.” And you know what? It’s true. The deals being offered between today (June 21) and June 30 don’t come around that often. So if you’re in the market for a FLIR sensor (and you have a drone you can easily integrate with), now just might be your time.

Let’s see why.

Deep discounts

FLIR sensors are not inexpensive. So when a deal comes along, it’s worth taking a peek. The discounts don’t disappoint. Here they are, rapid-fire:

FLIR Duo Pro R: From $3,349 (save up to $1,750)

FLIR Vue TZ20: $6,375 (savings of $1,125)

FLIR Vue Pro R: From $2,349 (save up to $1,250)

FLIR Vue Pro: From $1,599 (save up to $950)

Wait, there’s more!

Wondering where you can buy these? Here are the deets, straight from Teledyne FLIR’s message to us about the sale:

These deals are only available through FLIR’s ecommerce site located on a single page: www.flir.com/promotions/suas-promotion-2021. This page will go live June 21 with the option to purchase, with the exception of the FLIR Vue TZ20, which will be available through resellers. Promotional pricing for the FLIR Vue TZ20 will be on the site, and customers can connect with the sales team to locate the nearest reseller by requesting information.

So there you go. If you’ve been hunting for a FLIR sensor at a great price, now’s the time.

