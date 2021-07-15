Drone video reveals devastation following massive floods in Germany

Record rainfalls in Germany and Belgium have killed at least 70 people and caused widespread destruction in some areas. Drone video from just one flooding location in Germany reveals the extent of the damage.

The torrential rains caused rivers to burst their banks. And once that happened, the forces were unstoppable. Vehicles were swept away, bridges collapsed – and many houses were simply torn from their foundations and swept away. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it a “catastrophe.”

And it clearly is.

BBC Report

BBC World News says most of the victims of the massive flooding were in Germany, but at least 11 have died in Belgium. Many are pointing toward climate change, which many scientists say is causing more extreme weather events.

Before we get to the drone footage, just look at this: Unreal.

My god. This is Germany today. pic.twitter.com/Wnf5pbBIYO — Anthony Quintano Photography (@AnthonyQuintano) July 16, 2021

Drone video of the flooding in Germany

It wasn’t long before someone put up a drone in one of the affected areas in Germany. And the video from above? It gives you a sense of both the power of the floods – and the scale of destruction. Masses of debris were pushed up against homes. You can clearly see that while some were spared…neighbouring buildings were completely destroyed and swept away:

Drone footage shows the extent of damage in western Germany after heavy rain triggered severe floods. Dozens of people are still missing. Latest on this story here: https://t.co/tDlDebAN8h pic.twitter.com/dyW5i5TKne — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2021

British newspaper The Telegraph used some of that footage in a news report, which adds more context:

Drones and disaster

Drones are often used by First Responders to quickly get the “big picture” of a scene following disasters like these. They can be incredibly useful tools for determining where resources should be sent, which roads are passable – and even for locating missing and injured people.

Our thoughts are with those struggling to cope, following what is clearly a catastrophic event.

