Premiere AUVSI XPONENTIAL drone conference lands soon

Well, after more than a year where it seemed pretty much every conference was virtual, here’s a sign things are starting to return to normal: AUVSI is going ahead with an in person XPONENTIAL drone conference later this month.

I’ve attended the AUVSI conference previously – and it was fantastic. Between the massive floor displays and the excellent learning seminars, there was a ton to see and do. I won’t be attending this year, but am pleased to point out that this excellent conference is going ahead.

Let’s take a look.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL drone conference

AUVSI stands for the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (though we suspect the gender-neutral “Uncrewed” might replace “Unmanned” before long). If it flies or swims or crawls or digs – and can do so without a human being onboard – odds are you’ll find it at this annual conference, dubbed XPONENTIAL. We’ve written AUVSI-related stories before; here’s how AUVSI describes itself:

…the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics, represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

Image via XPONENTIAL.org

There’s a lot of technology on display – and a lot of brainpower shared – at each and every AUVSI conference. On a regular, non-COVID year, about 8,000 people take in the show. In my opinion, it’s well worth attending.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL drone conference 2021

This year, it’s taking place in Atlanta from August 16-19. (I attended in Dallas and it was an awesome show.) Between the keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and the floor exhibit, there’s no shortage of things to see and do. And yes, pretty much all the major players will be there… along with many startups hoping to be The Next Big Thing.

Here’s AUVSI’s president and CEO, Brian Wynne:

To support our community and these technologies as they continue to accelerate along the innovation curve, our theme this year is Assured Autonomy. As an industry, we must work together to ensure these systems are created, deployed, marketed and regulated to create a virtuous cycle of trust, social benefit, and economic growth. You’ll see that focus throughout our programming on-site, as well as in the technologies and operational services on display from our exhibitors.

How many will attend the AUVSI XPONENTIAL drone conference?

Good question. As mentioned, the conference generally draws about 8,000 attendees. But undoubtedly some will be held back by COVID concerns, especially given the nastiness of the Delta variant.

Regardless, we do know of people who are planning to attend and display at XPONENTIAL, and wish AUVSI a successful conference. Hope to be there in person next year!

If you’re interested in attending, you can check out fees and register here.

