AUVSI opens the doors on Drone Safety Awareness Week

This week is National Drone Safety Awareness Week (NDSAW), and AUVSI has once again sponsored the event. The event runs from November 16-22 with various daily virtual events for you to take part in.

Drone Safety Awareness Week will be focusing on six main topics: learn, improve, passion-to-profession, start a program, in the classroom, and having fun with drones.

Know Before You Fly (KBYF), the group behind the week, consists of government agencies and more than 150 companies and organizations, including the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

AUVSI president and CEO Brian Wynne said:

It is an honor to once again work with the FAA and members of the KBYF coalition to promote NDSAW and be sure to tune in to as many events as possible throughout the week. Let’s keep the safety conversation going past NDSAW!

Each day there will be various events to cater to everyone including webinars, interviews, industry leader spotlights, and more. The week will also include an at-home drone scavenger hunt, an interview with local legislators, and various educational activities geared toward kids.

Chad Budreau, executive director, Academy of Model Aeronautics, said:

National Drone Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity for industry to partner with the FAA on the shared goal of ensuring the safety of our nation’s airspace. KBYF appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the FAA, for continued recreational and commercial drone use.

The KBYF campaign includes a website, educational videos, social media, and point-of-sale materials to ensure that drone operators have the information and guidance on what you need to know before you can fly a drone.

Doug Johnson, vice president, technology policy, CTA, said:

CTA is excited to continue the national conversation around drone safety. Whether you are a recreational or commercial drone operator, everyone can participate in National Drone Safety Awareness Week. Drones are changing our lives for the better, from delivering essential supplies during COVID-19 to helping first responders during emergencies.

Photo: AUVSI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos