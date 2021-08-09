Mavic Pro 2 out of stock on DJI store

Huh. The DJI Mavic Pro 2 is showing as being out of stock on the DJI online store.

We received an email from a reader via our dronetips email account. He wrote: “DJI online store (at least in US) no longer has M2P, M2Z, or M2Z w/Smart RC in stock. Just the M2P with Smart RC (probably a limited quantity).”

So we had to go check it out. And he’s right.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro out of stock

You’ll still find the Mavic 2 Pro at DJI’s online store. But if you want to put that puppy in your cart, you’ll get the following message:

Hmmm…”In Stock Reminder…”

The same goes for the Mavic 2 Zoom. Just an “In Stock Reminder.”

However…

If you want to opt for the pricier package – the Mavic 2 Pro with Smart Controller – you’re going to get the option to purchase:

Same goes for the Mavic 2 Zoom: You can still buy it via DJI, but only with the Smart Controller.

What’s up?

Tough to say. Seems odd that the option to purchase with Smart Controller is there, but not the option to purchase either the Mavic 2 Pro of the Mavic Pro Zoom. What’s up with that?

Back in late March, DJI announced the End of Production and life-cycle status for a number of Enterprise products. We wrote about that here. But there was no news in that release about any of the consumer or prosumer products.

Now, it could be that they’re simply low on stock.

Or…

As we’ve reported before, the Mavic 3 Pro is slated for release at some point this fall – though we haven’t seen the kinds of leaks that normally herald an imminent launch.

Truth is, we don’t know. But if you’re looking for a Mavic 2 Pro without the Smart Controller, your only option at the moment is via Amazon.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos