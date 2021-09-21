UAS service provider teaching drone piloting, rules, and fleet management to new users

The number of individual and organizational drone operators is rising nearly every day, and with it the pressure on new users get schooled and skilled on flying their craft. To help with that, the Rocky Mountain Unmanned Systems (RMUS) is offering a range of online courses teaching drone piloting techniques and preparing to pass certification tests.

The RMUS’s array of drone piloting courses spans from basic introductions of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to specialized tutoring on the capacities and operation of specific enterprise craft. The elements likely to appeal to the broadest number of new users are those getting aspiring pilots fully up to speed – on both technique and regulations – and a matching course for people who will be managing fleets of drones in business activity. The menu of instruction is largely modular, meaning students can add successive educational blocks if they wish as they progress.

New pilots are given intensive, hands-on proficiency UAS training with a particular emphasis on commercial UAS operations, including basic flying, equipment functionality, and full regulation schooling. An introduction module teaching drone piloting runs $49, and is designed to permit students to master safe and efficient flight and pass their Part 107 exam.

Teaching drone piloting, fleet management to new enterprise users

A more detailed, enterprise-focused option called UAS Foundations teaches a deeper and wider set of skills, including aerial mapping and dealing with various system disruptions or outages. That $249 option also contains the introductory module.

Students who’ll be managing drone fleets are given an overview of how to create, organize, and maintain a UAS program for business purposes. Participants come away with complete, product-specific knowledge of various operating systems, and will be equipped to oversee a UAS platform after completing the course.

On-demand modules delving into use of specific tech payloads or applications are also available, as are focused courses teaching drone piloting of specialized enterprise use of DJI, Autel, and Parrot drones.

“The training center builds on our highly successful programs that we developed over the years and have been taken by operators in almost every industry,” says RMUS founder and president JT VonLunen. “We provide the training for operators to proficiently fly their aircrafts as well as training for managers on standard operating procedures to grow their UAS programs. We guide them through the process because our industry is so young, there’s no established protocols and little in the way of best practices.”

Founded in 2014, RMUS offers instruction and services to industrial, commercial, government, and educational clients in North America. Enterprise customers issue from mining, rail, architecture, engineering, construction, power generation, and oil and gas sectors, and others.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos