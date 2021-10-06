Take a drone tour of Jeju Island, Squid Game Player 067’s dream destination

In episode six of Netflix hit Squid Game, Player 067, aka Kang Sae-Byeok, says if she won the prize money from the game, she would head straight out to Jeju Island. “It looked exotic. It didn’t look like Korea at all,” she insists. So, we thought, why not get a sense of the place by taking a drone tour.

Where is Jeju Island?

Jejudo, or Jeju Island, is a volcanic island off the coast of South Korea. The popular retreat pulls in vacation-goers and honeymooners by the thousands.

The central feature of the island is a dormant volcano, Hallasan, that stands 1,950 meters above sea level and looks quite spectacular. Hikers who make it to the peak are rewarded with a huge beautiful crater lake and awe-inspiring views of Jeju.

In case hiking is not your game, you’d be pleased to know the resort island is equally popular for its 224-kilometer semi-tropical forested national park, a lush coastline dotted with waterfalls, and the longest lava tube in the world.

In fact, Jeju has won several UNESCO-accredited titles such as Biosphere Reserve, World Natural Heritage, and the Global Geopark award. No wonder Player 067 had this island on her bucket list!

The drone video we’ve dug out comes from an aerial videography competition held by DJI. The breathtaking landscape of Jeju Island won cinematographer Ha Tae-woong the grand prize. Check it out below…

Drone tour of Jeju Island

Read more: Drought makes 130-year-old North Dakota shipwreck visible for drone photography

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos