Dance music fans can’t stop gushing over this Las Vegas drone show

The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is one of the biggest dance music festivals in the world. Last weekend, it attracted more than 500,000 fans to Las Vegas over a three-day period. The logistics were a bit of a nightmare, but the one thing that everyone agreed was amazing was a drone light show during the opening ceremonies.

EDC is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. So to commemorate the milestone, event production company Insomniac decided to go all-in with lights, lasers, fireworks, and the pièce de resistance: drones.

Flying in harmony, 600 LED-equipped drones took over the Las Vegas sky last weekend. These drones created multiple formations, including the iconic owl logo of the EDC, a silhouette of the unmistakable cathedral stage, EDC’s 25-year logo, and much more.

The festival shared a time lapse of the drone show from the first night on social media and it gave those not attending major FOMO:

Thank you for a truly transformative Night 1, Headliners! Please travel home safely and rest up your spirit for Day 2. #EDCLV2021



Meanwhile, those who did attend were quick to point out that the experience was even better in person.

“If you’ve never seen a drone light show in person, pictures do not do it justice. It’s incredible,” wrote one Twitter user, while another shared:

This was such an unexpected surprise to have a drone show before fireworks last night. Was overcome and crying so hard in joy.

On Reddit, comments ranged from, “Holy sh*t, I could not handle this last night. Craziest sky show I’ve ever seen,” to “the effects they pulled off were pretty crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Similar reactions could be found on Facebook too, with users saying, “The drone show left me speechless!” and “the drone show was out of this world! AMAZING!”

