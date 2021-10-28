The new DJI product nobody’s talking about

DJI has officially released its all-new magnetic and modular Action 2 camera. But on the sidelines of that launch event came another product announcement, albeit a much quieter one. This one’s called DJI Mic and has the potential to change the game for video creators.

The DJI Mic is a wearable and portable dual-channel audio recording system.

The tech giant is positioning it as a must-have accessory for content creators who plan to buy the DJI Action 2 rugged camera, use the OM 5 smartphone stabilizer, or record audio using pretty much any mainstream smartphone or laptop. Yes, it’s that versatile.

Basically, if the Action 2 cam is DJI’s answer to GoPro, the new DJI Mic will easily eat up the market share of Rode Wireless Go II mic system. With a shipping date set for January 2022, DJI Mic carries a price tag of $329 and is available for pre-order now.

Everything you need to know about the new DJI Mic

DJI Mic promises to deliver exceptional sound quality and dual-channel recording at distances of up to 250 m. You get up to 5.5 hours of battery life from the transmitters, 5 hours from the receiver, and 15 hours from the charging case.

DJI Mic comes with two transmitters, each with built-in microphones. Both transmitters support omnidirectional audio, which makes this product ideal for multi-person interviews and small studio operations. DJI says the Mic’s powerful wireless transmission, which uses the company’s latest encryption technology, is designed to keep audio stable while reducing sound delay.

It’s worth noting that recordings can be made separately via each channel, or the two channels can be combined for flexibility in post-production. To facilitate channel selection and allow easy access to input/output settings and other essential operations, the receiver has been equipped with a touchscreen display.

Portable and wearable

Keeping mobility in mind, the entire DJI Mic system is wirelessly connected via a 2.4GHz frequency band. At the same time, the system’s anti-interference technology ensures a stable stream of audio, even in areas such as train stations, shopping malls, and offices.

Each transmitter weighs only about 30 g and can be worn via the integrated back clip or by using clip magnets. You would also be able to attach the receiver to your DSLR camera, mirrorless camera, or smartphone bracket using a hot shoe adapter. Since the receiver comes with USB-C, lightning, and 3.5mm TRS ports, DJI Mic becomes compatible with pretty much every smartphone, camera, and laptop.

Elevating the audio experience

Some of the other functions and features of DJI Mic include:

Safety track: A secondary audio track is recorded as a backup with a volume of -6 dB. This helps to safeguard your audio should the loss of sound be caused by problems such as distortion or clipping.

Multi-level gain control: This allows you to adjust input and output sensitivity between -12dB ~ 12dB and find the perfect setting for your surroundings.

DJI Mic: What’s in the box…

Mic Windscreen: This in-box accessory effectively suppresses wind and noisy environments while still recording clear sound.

Lightning-fast pairing: Once the initial setup is completed, both the transmitters and the receiver will automatically pair with your device as soon as they are taken out of the charging case.

Charging time: At room temperature, it takes about 1 hour and 10 minutes to fully charge the transmitters and receiver using the Charging Case. It takes about 2 hours and 40 minutes to fully charge the Charging Case.

