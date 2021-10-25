DJI Mavic 3 photo dump: Leaked renders show new drones in striking detail

We’re just days away from DJI’s November 5 launch event for the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones. But if you want an early look at what to expect, you might want to check out a massive dump of leaked renders that have surfaced online.

The latest photo leak comes from German blogger Nils Ahrensmeier and includes what appear to be the official renders of both the drones, the new DJI Smart Controller V2, drone accessories, and Fly More combos.

Cx CE label for DJI Mavic 3

The leaker points out that these photos showcase the “European version” of the DJI Mavic 3. Though we don’t know yet how that may differ from the one being released in the US, Canada, or the rest of the world, DJI would be interested in keeping the take-off weight of the drone below 900 grams in Europe.

And that’s because drones weighing less than 900 grams would enjoy greater operational freedom when the new European drone regulations come into effect on January 1, 2023.

Now, let’s get to the pictures that Ahrensmeier has scooped out…

DJI Mavic 3 and Fly More combo

The Mavic 3 appears to ship with the same remote controller that we’ve previously seen with the DJI Air 2S drone.

Mavic 3 accessories

The propellers and batteries flaunt a new design in the leaked images.

DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium combo

The Mavic 3 Cine version appears to have a distinct badging on its arm, highlighting that this is not your regular Mavic 3 drone. Moreover, the new-generation Smart Controller being shipped with this version has a built-in display. The combo further shows an extra set of ND filters. Swipe right…

DJI’s Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine have got to be the two most leaked drones of 2021, giving enthusiasts a good idea about what to expect from both these long-awaited products and the fresh dual-camera setup. But after DJI launches its new Action 2 camera tomorrow, it wouldn’t be much longer until we learn more about the drones straight from the horse’s mouth. Until then, keep it locked to DroneDJ for our coverage of the Mavic 3 launch event.

