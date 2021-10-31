Drones have fun at Halloween 2021

From dressing up in terrifying costumes to getting candy from roving neighbors, drones and robots had some serious fun this Halloween 2021. Here’s a compilation of some of the best drone Halloween videos and photos from this year, including an epic drone light show in Dallas, Texas.

Haunted drones spook hapless ice cream lovers

Halloween means it’s time for Ellen DeGeneres to scare her staff. This year, she lured them to the parking lot with an ice cream truck — but it turned into an “I scream” truck with haunted drones. An old trick that never fails to impress!

Robots go trick-or-treating

Watch Tready (trick or treater), a treaded mobile base robot from Pittsburgh-based HEBI Robotics, get candy from his best robot neighbors Rosie (short robot), omnidirectional robot platform, and Igor (tall robot), a balancing robot used for research.

Dressing up Spotty

Spot, the robotic dog from Boston Dynamics, also decided to wear a costume for Halloween 2021.

Trick or Bleep!



Even robots like to wear costumes today. pic.twitter.com/83NNmcTKD8 — Brendan Schulman (@RobotPolicy) October 31, 2021

Winning Halloween with Wing

Little Sammy from Canberra, Australia, looks nothing short of brilliant dressed-up as a Wing delivery drone ready to air-deliver delicious treats.

Halloween drone light show in Dallas

For Halloween 2021, Sky Elements Drone Shows conducted a drone light show in downtown Dallas. The company sent 150 drones up in the air to create formations that included pumpkins, ghosts, flying witches, spider webs, tombstones, and so much more. Seriously impressive stuff!

Flying Baby Annette

In the meantime, one spooktacular Halloween party saw the creepy but well-meaning puppet Baby Annette being flown in with drones.

Can’t believe they flew in Baby Annette to this Halloween party via drones!!!! pic.twitter.com/xosri7cbFJ — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) October 31, 2021

Ghost drones strike again

And here’s yet another simple but effective ghost drone ready to creep the neighbors out.

