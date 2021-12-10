Parrot ANAFI AI now available for pre-order at $4,000

Parrot, a leading maker of drones in Europe and the US, has announced its new ANAFI Ai enterprise craft is available for pre-order through selected resellers. The pre-tax price for one of the G4 connected vehicles is listed as $4,000, and somewhat dearer at €4,000 in Europe.

Parrot says the new ANAFI Ai is designed to give enterprise operators greater speed and efficiency in their photogrammetry, mapping, inspection, and surveying drone missions. Its Verizon 4G LTE communications tech prevents any and all interference between the flight controller and drone during use at virtually any distance. That also enables real-time data transfer and beyond visual line of sight operation.

The ANAFI Ai is equipped with what Parrot says is a unique omni-directional obstacle avoidance system. The drone also packs a 48 MP camera with video resolution of up to 4K at 60fps; an open-source app; and has survey-grade accuracy of 0.46 cm/px GSD at 30 m (100 ft). It is also FIPS140-2 compliant.

The UAV is foldable, rain resistant, weighs under two pounds, and can be ready to fly in one minute for missions of up to 32 minutes.

As always the case with Parrot drones, protecting cybersecurity was a major focus in designing the ANAFI Ai. The company has embedded its Secure Element tech in the craft, providing unique and assured identity verification. It also creates encrypted links between the UAV, the Skycontroller 4, and connected smartphone, which safeguards the privacy of data transferred and the integrity of the drone’s software.

Ease of use is also a main feature of Parrot’s ANAFI AI drone.

Pilots can create their own flight plans by clicking on the land registry for structures they’ll be creating 3D maps or models of, and stepping back from there. The UAV then takes over, working autonomously with its obstacle avoidance tech to alter the selected path when necessary within complex environments. Four-D images are shared with the operator in real-time via Pix4Dcloud to display, and within two hours of the flight ending a full 3D model of the inspected building is loaded onto the user’s Pix4D accounts.

Parrot also makes access to photogrammetry simple through the seventh generation of its FreeFlight iOS app, whose core is open-source. That means developers can execute custom code in the ANAFI Ai drone itself. The SDK, meanwhile, gives access to all flight sensors, including obstacle avoidance tech, as well as occupancy grid and internet access.

The company calls the craft ideally suited for inspection, mapping, or surveying of buildings, infrastructure, telecom towers, wind turbines, solar panels, pipelines, and for automated security monitoring of construction, real estate, and insurance assets.

