DJI Air 2S now available with RC Pro in unmissable deal

DJI RC Pro, the tech giant’s latest smart controller that was released alongside Mavic 3 prosumer drone last month, has been updated to support the Air 2S as well. And if you buy it now bundled with the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo, an unbelievable markdown on the products will save you a sweet $749.

Deep discount on DJI Air 2S, RC Pro bundle

If you ask us, this bundle discount beats everything you’ve seen from DJI on Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year. By itself, the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo is $1,299. Meanwhile, the new RC Pro with its powerful O3+ video transmission technology retails for $1,199.

But buy them together from B&H Photo or Drone Nerds and you end up spending only $1,749 instead of $2,498.

DJI RC Pro

It’s worth highlighting that DJI has been selling the Air 2S Fly More Combo with the original Smart Controller for $1,749. So, in a way, you’re getting a free upgrade to the all-new RC Pro by opting-in for the bundle from retailers like B&H Photo and Drone Nerds.

The Air 2S is a great drone with a one-inch CMOS sensor, 5.4K video, four-directional obstacle sensing, and autonomous features. It delivers on everything that most drone enthusiasts want.

Meanwhile, the DJI RC Pro, with its integrated 5.5-inch 1080p screen, is guaranteed to deliver the best outdoor flying experience you can get with the Air 2S. The average brightness on the remote controller is 1,000 nits, meaning you will get a clear display even under direct sunlight.

Further, DJI has equipped the controller with the latest-generation processor and increased storage capacity to work more stably and smoothly. It also adopts the same control sticks as the DJI FPV drone to deliver a precise, ultra-smooth control experience.

And the O3+ video transmission technology? Well, it’s capable of maintaining a 1080p/60fps live feed from up to 15 km away with a latency as low as 120 ms.

Check out B&H Photo or Drone Nerds for more details and the shipping timeline; there’s a good chance you will get it in time to have it wrapped and under the tree. Happy flying!

Read more: DJI FPV drone is back on sale for $999

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos