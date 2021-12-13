DJI FPV drone is back on sale for $999

Don’t worry if you missed out on the chance to pick up a DJI FPV drone on the cheap during Black Friday frenzy; they’re on sale again for Green Monday.

The DJI FPV drone has returned to a record-low price of $999 on Adorama, Amazon, and B&H Photo – $300 below its usual sticker.

This product, which was released on DJI’s 15th anniversary earlier this year for $1,299, has proven to be a sensational addition to the FPV world. It’s the only preassembled, ready-to-fly first-person view drone combo that you can buy off the shelf. And it comes loaded with all sorts of safety features that are to be expected from a DJI drone, giving even complete noobs the confidence to fly around safely on day one.

So, it’s certainly great to be able to save 23% on a drone that can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them.

But if you’re looking to spend more time in the air with extra batteries, or want accessories like a microSD card and carrying case, there are some neat deals and discounts on offer for that as well.

At Adorama, for example, the DJI FPV Drone Combo with a hard case, strobe light, 128GB microSD card is available for $1,019 – netting you a cool $165.69 in accessory savings alone.

B&H Photo is also offering a similar set of accessories with the DJI FPV Drone Combo for $1,019.95.

The Fly More Kit combo, meanwhile, can be picked up for $1,292.18 from Amazon and $1,298 from Adorama. You also have the option to pick up a 128GB microSD card and strobe light along with your DJI FPV Drone Fly More Kit for $1,317 at Adorama.

