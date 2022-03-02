DJI is celebrating Women’s Day 2022 with Mavic 3 drone giveaway

With International Women’s Day (March 8) just around the corner, DJI is looking to celebrate female drone pilots with a campaign called #ChooseToFly. The drone maker is seeking inspirational stories from hobbyists and professional drone operators alike, promising a brand new DJI Mavic 3 to the best entry!

If you’re a woman drone operator who’s using her aircraft to drive change – be it for work, your community, or for the environment – this campaign is for you.

All you’ve got to do to be in the running for a Mavic 3 is submit a one to three-minute video telling your story as a drone pilot. But hurry, because submissions close March 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

As DJI puts it:

The FAA’s count of women registered as drone pilots has grown from 793 in 2016 to over 19,000 in 2021, with almost 50% of them registered as commercial drone pilots. These women are catalysts of change as they lead the adoption of drones in their communities and organizations. We want to celebrate and share their stories with the world.

Not sure what to talk about in the video? Here are some ideas:

How did you get interested in flying drones and/or incorporating drones into your work?

Is there a particular moment you felt the proudest of the work you have accomplished with your drone?

Tell us in detail how you have been using drones as a tool of empowerment in your work?

Have you experienced a “wow” moment while flying/working with drones?

Has there been a particularly challenging experience you had with drones that ultimately helped you grow in your use of the technology?

Basically, feel free to share anything that helps bring your incredible drone journey to life. Just make sure you’re not submitting only aerial footage because that alone won’t qualify you for the giveaway.

And did we mention in addition to the top prize of Mavic 3, four other stories will be awarded DJI gift bags? The tech giant will be looking at several different parameters while selecting the winners, such as drone application, social impact, innovation, etc. This means your story stands as good a chance as any to be selected and celebrated across DJI’s social channels on March 8. Submit your entry here.

Read more: FCC filings for two new DJI drones published

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos