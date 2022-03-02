FCC filings for two new DJI drones published

FCC filings, which tend to pop up not too long before a product is released commercially, indicate that two new DJI drones are indeed coming to North America.

The drones – T40 and T20P – are from DJI’s Agras line, which was first launched in 2015 under the tech giant’s agricultural banner. The FCC filings are also consistent with the anticipated launch of RC Plus, DJI’s new drone remote controller, which is believed to be designed exclusively for agricultural drones.

Incidentally, DJI RC Plus has been spotted in the wild for the first time this week:

It’s worth highlighting that the DJI Agras T40 and T20P were launched in China in November 2021. Let’s take a look at the FCC labels of the new drones before getting into their features and specifications.

DJI Agras T40 and T20P

The new DJI Agras T40 offers several efficiency improvements over its predecessor, the Agras T30. Equipped with a coaxial twin-rotor design, the T40 drone boasts a spreading capacity of 50 kg and a spraying capacity of 40 kg. Effectively, this drone can spread 1.5 tons of urea or spray pesticides on a 320-acre field in an hour. The drone also features omnidirectional radar and binocular vision to detect obstacles at a distance of up to 50 meters.

DJI has equipped the T40 with an ultra-high-definition camera and an adjustable gimbal so that the drone can collect farmland and orchard images in real-time, build maps locally, and identify plot boundaries and obstacles automatically for intelligent route planning and efficient spraying and spreading.

The T20P, meanwhile, is a lightweight and foldable farming drone that supports a spreading capacity of 25 kg and a spraying capacity of 20 kg. In contrast to the T40, the DJI T20P can spread one ton of fertilizers or spray pesticides on a 180-acre farm or 40-acre fruit orchard in one hour.

More details about the T40 and T20P can be found in our previous post.

Read more: How agricultural drones are helping Ukraine prepare for the upcoming farming season

